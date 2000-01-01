Francesville Town Council picks new president, meeting days

A new year means a new president as well as a new meeting schedule for the Francesville Town Council. The council discussed these things and more at their first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 3. President Lynn Johns made the motion to nominate council member Tom Thomas as the new town council president with councilwoman Sydney Disinger seconding the motion. The nomination was passed unanimously by the council. Town council meetings will now be held on the first Wednesday of every month, but it will remain at 6:30 p.m. at the Francesville Fire Station. They clarified that next month's meeting will be Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.