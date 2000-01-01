Francesville town council reviews ADA, Title VI procedures

Two items that were discussed in detail at a recent Francesville Town Council meeting were the town’s ADA accessibility grievance procedure and Title VI implementation plan. The ADA grievance procedure is included in their ADA transition plan, and it outlines in detail what protocol is to be followed if and when a citizen files a complaint about ADA accessibility in the town of Francesville. The council also reviewed the Title VI implementation plan, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of race, color, age, language, income status, etcetera. As the Title VI coordinator, clerk-treasurer Cathy Elston will be responsible to ensure discrimination is not taking place as well as receive any discrimination complaints that are filed. It was determined that any complaints against Elston are to go to town council president Tom Thomas.