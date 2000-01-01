Half of Pulaski County EMS fleet down due to needed repairs

Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo informed the Pulaski County Commissioners on July 17 that two of their vehicles are out of commission, which is 50% of their fleet. DeLorenzo said that he is fairly certain that one vehicle has a transmission control module problem, which could lead to a long "down" time due to the slim availability of the part. The second truck is having clutch fan issues. The fan was just replaced, but it did not make it a full day before it failed again and the vehicle overheated. He said that he is unsure how long that vehicle will be down.