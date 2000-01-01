Home / News / Human Services hosts senior picnic and resource fair, celebrates Frain for 45 years of service
Director of Pulaski County Human Services Jacki Frain was presented with the Governor’s Circle of Corydon award Wednesday. Pictured left to right: Jacki Frain, Indiana Representative Doug Gutwein, Judy Heater and Jon Frain

Human Services hosts senior picnic and resource fair, celebrates Frain for 45 years of service

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Celebration, community, fun and food were just some of the many things enjoyed at the 2022 Pulaski County Human Services Senior Citizen Resource Fair and Picnic. Several awards were distributed to volunteers, employees and community partners on Wednesday, as well as some special awards for Director of Pulaski County Human Services Jacki Frain, who was celebrating 45 years of service with the organization. Frain received the Circle of Corydon award from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, which recognizes Hoosiers for their remarkable and significant contributions to the overall betterment of Indiana and its people.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here