Human Services hosts senior picnic and resource fair, celebrates Frain for 45 years of service

Celebration, community, fun and food were just some of the many things enjoyed at the 2022 Pulaski County Human Services Senior Citizen Resource Fair and Picnic. Several awards were distributed to volunteers, employees and community partners on Wednesday, as well as some special awards for Director of Pulaski County Human Services Jacki Frain, who was celebrating 45 years of service with the organization. Frain received the Circle of Corydon award from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, which recognizes Hoosiers for their remarkable and significant contributions to the overall betterment of Indiana and its people.