Kersting’s Cycle Center celebrates 60th anniversary

Kersting's Cycle Center is a family-owned business, starting in 1962. On Saturday, Oct. 8 they marked 60 years in business with a day-long celebration. Kersting's World of Motorcycles Museum was open for visitors to view over 40,000 square feet of vintage motorcycles, antique automobiles and the history of the dealership. Entertainment throughout the day included a bike and car show, a stunt show, live bands and food trucks. Special kids activities included a bounce house and Tiny Tots riding experience.