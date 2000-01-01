Home / News / Kersting’s Cycle Center celebrates 60th anniversary
Two professional stunt riders, Junkyard Kenny and CJ Barham, put on a jaw- dropping stunt show in the afternoon.It took awhile for guests to look through the wide selection of motorcycles and antique cars in the World of Motorcyles Museum.If the museum wasn’t enough, there were more motorcyles and cars outside.Visitors from near and far came to celebrate 60 years of Kersting’s.

Kersting’s Cycle Center celebrates 60th anniversary

Kersting's Cycle Center is a family-owned business, starting in 1962. On Saturday, Oct. 8 they marked 60 years in business with a day-long celebration. Kersting's World of Motorcycles Museum was open for visitors to view over 40,000 square feet of vintage motorcycles, antique automobiles and the history of the dealership. Entertainment throughout the day included a bike and car show, a stunt show, live bands and food trucks. Special kids activities included a bounce house and Tiny Tots riding experience.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition. Photos of this event are available for purchase on our website.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here