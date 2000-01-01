Next steps discussed for Francesville water project

Following up with last month's approval of moving forward with a water improvement project for the town, a discussion was held at a recent Francesville Town Council meeting about some of the potential details and next steps for the project. Ken Smith of the Municipal Civil Corporation advised that he recently spoke with Dustin Standish of Standish Consulting and he recently took a tour of the plant. Smith said that they are going to get water samples at each well and it will be sent in for analysis. Once they get the results and gather more information, they can go forward with getting proposed treatment cost estimates.