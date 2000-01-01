No carnival rides at Francesville Fall Festival this year

The Francesville Town Council held a regular session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and discussed the details about this year's upcoming fall festival among several other topics. According to the Town of Francesville website and the Francesville Fall Festival Facebook page, the Francesville Fall Festival Organizing Committee decided that they are not going to have carnival rides this year as the carnival ride company cannot find help to operate rides. However, they reassured festival goers that there will be plenty of free entertainment and games for kids to enjoy thanks to festival donations.