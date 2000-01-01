Parks board reflects on swinging bridge celebration

The Winamac parks board agreed during their July 6 meeting that the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge centennial celebration on July 3 went well and was very successful. Now, they are looking forward to utilizing and taking care of the newly lighted bridge. Going forward, town manager Brad Zellers said that the lights on the bridge will come on at around sunset and then will shut off at midnight. The security lights will then come on and go off at about 5 a.m., when the bridge lights come on again until about sunrise. He said that the times for the lights can be adjusted if needed.