Police stop burglary in progress

A call of a burglary in progress led to the arrest of two Monticello people on Oct. 12.

Mark Palladino, 56, and Talitha Beckley, 36, were arrested on several charges after police found them in a residence that wasn’t their own. The two were later charged with burglary, possession of methamphetamine and theft.

Police were called to a break-in in progress on Oct. 12 in the 7000 south block of SR 119, the Star City area. Police were notified by the victim’s brother that the break-in was occurring. Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies Branson Eber and Tanner Prentice and detectives Chris Schramm and Jason Woodruff along with Indiana State Trooper Aaron Campbell responded to the call and found a white Chevy 1500 pickup at the residence that didn’t belong to the owner of the property.

According to the police report, Eber and Campbell entered the residence and found a male and female in the living room and hallway. When later asked why they were there, the two said they stopped to “take a pee” and heard something in the residence. They then went inside to see what it was.

Bonds were set for Beckley and Palladino in the amounts of $30,000 cash only or 10 percent deposit.

Palladino faces a hearing on Nov. 8.