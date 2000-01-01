POP Club returns, fresh products available at farmers market

The Pulaski County Farmers Market returns for yet another season. The market is welcoming both new and returning vendors and encourages youth to participate once again in its Power of Produce (POP) Club. The club was a huge hit last year, with over 100 kids participating in the program. The POP Club is able to return for a second year thanks to a 2021 grant from the Community Foundation of Pulaski County in the amount of $1,500. This is the seventh year for the farmers market.