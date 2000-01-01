Public hearing expected for Francesville water project

According to information shared at a Feb. 7 Francesville Town Council meeting, a public hearing is expected to be held in March on the Francesville water project. Ken Smith of the Municipal Civil Corporation advised that tests for Ph and ammonia are currently being conducted on the town's water. A copy of the application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) was given to the board for their review. The loan portion of the funding will have 2% interest over a period of 20 years and the grant portion will be in the amount of $700,000 through OCRA. Baker Tilly will be the project's financial advisor and KIRPC will be the grant administrator.