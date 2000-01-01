Pulaski Christmas lights still shine bright
By:
Megan Galbreath
The small community of Pulaski is still lighting up the night with their annual Christmas light display. Needed repairs are able to be made and new light displays can be added each year thanks to donations made by the community. The lights were put up just before Thanksgiving and will be able to be enjoyed until the first of the year. Pulaski is situated along SR 119 just south of Winamac.
See more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.