Pulaski County candidates file for local school boards

Between Wednesday, July 27 and Friday, Aug. 26 the following Pulaski County candidates have filed for local school boards: Jack L. Jones for the Culver Community District 4 seat, Aaron T. Campbell for the Indian Creek Township seat on the Eastern Pulaski school board, Kyle P. McTeigue for the Cass Township seat on the West Central school board and Jeffrey D. Lowry for the Beaver Township seat also on the West Central school board. The following also filed within the window and are in contested races: Sheila Jimenez and Timothy L. Rausch for the Franklin Township seat on the Eastern Pulaski school board, Todd A. Miller and Lindsey Geyer for the Salem Township seat on the West Central school board and Alan C. "Gooch" Anspach and Joey A. Cunningham for the Harrison Township seat on the Eastern Pulaski school board.