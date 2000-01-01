Successful public test of Pulaski County election equipment

A public test of the automatic tabulating equipment for the 2022 primary election was held on Tuesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. in the Pulaski County Courthouse. Dan Haas from MicroVote, Willie DeGroot from DeGroot Technology, Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny, Pulaski County Election Board Republican representative Kimberly Burke, and Democrat representative Jennifer Weaver Keller were all present. Weaver Keller took the place of Election Board Democrat representative Jessye Gilley, who was unable to attend. Three random voting machines were selected and put through the starting process to ensure the ballots were able to be loaded correctly in the machine. The random voting machines were resealed after the public test.