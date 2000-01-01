Swinging bridge project reaches out for support from Francesville, rest of county

The Francesville Town Council meeting began with hearing from Greg Henry, who explained to the council how the bridge project came to be, and what the ultimate goal of the project is. He went on to reiterate that although the bridge is being maintained by the Town of Winamac, that does not make it just a Winamac bridge. He explained that the bridge is a county bridge, which was built in honor of all veterans in Pulaski County. Henry went on to say that the project is reaching out to surrounding communities in the county to encourage them to either join their committee or donate to the project if they are interested.