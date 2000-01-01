Town water issues in Francesville resolved

The town water issues that Francesville has been experiencing for some time have finally been resolved. During the water department report at a regular Francesville Town Council meeting held on Nov. 1, it was reported that the water tower is now back in service. The previous Saturday they had conducted some digging to mitigate the issue that they discussed at their last meeting, and several local agencies assisting with the project. According to the report, the boil alert has been lifted and everything should be back to normal. The new check valve was also put in and is currently working properly. It is believed that the problem was that the new pump that was installed was pulling more water and instead of each pump equally sharing the work, the new pump was working harder than the old one.