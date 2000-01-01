White to fill open spot on school board

Taylor White was approved to fill the Van Buren Township vacancy on the Eastern Pulaski Community School Board on Monday, Feb. 6 during a special school board meeting. School board member Scott Hanson made a motion to approve White with Aaron Campbell seconding. Board member Jimmy Terry was in opposition. The seat was left vacant by former vice president Rob Zeider, who announced he was resigning from his position on the school board on Jan. 9. His resignation took effect on Jan. 31.