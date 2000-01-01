Winamac alumni wins Emmy

DP Bonnell.

It’s a name that those in the film industry know as he and the crew of “The American Dream Car Show” recently earned three nominations and two wins at The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Ohio Valley Chapter.

To those who live in Pulaski County the initials may be recognizable, but the name, David P. Bonnell, is more familiar. Bonnell is a Winamac Community High School graduate (2002) and was recently the recipient of two Emmys.

Bonnell, son of David Bonnell, of Winamac, and Sue Stinemetz, of Las Vegas, is a cinematographer, editor and producer. He’s comfortable behind a camera or flying a drone and his passion reaches beyond filming into storytelling.

“The American Dream Car Show’ was nominated for three categories: arts/entertainment program (“Florida Roadtrip”), lifestyle program (“Down the Road & Off the Road”) and magazine program (“Faster”). The show won the lifestyle program and magazine program categories.

Bonnell helped film and edit the storylines of the three episodes. When an episode is created there is a three person team of Bonnell, host Jason Moore and filmmaker/director Jakob Bilinski.

The “American Dream Car Show” wrapped up a first season with 10 episodes. They are planning on another 10 episodes for season two in 2020.