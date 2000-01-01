Winamac Coil Spring celebrates 75 years with open house

Winamac Coil Spring (WCS) celebrated its 75th anniversary on Friday, May 5 with a community open house in Kewanna from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plant tours were given, starting every 30 minutes. During the tour, guests were able to learn more about Winamac Coil Spring and their operations, as well as see live machine demonstrations and ask questions to employees. At the conclusion of the tour, guests were invited to enjoy food at food trucks and vote on their favorite departmental display and presentation. Many products that were made with Winamac Coil springs were also on display outside.