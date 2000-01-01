Home / News / Winamac Coil Spring celebrates 75 years with open house
There were several tables with Winamac Coil Spring products on display during the tour.Winamac Coil Spring, founded in 1948, celebrated 75 years of business on Friday, May 5 in Kewanna.

Winamac Coil Spring celebrates 75 years with open house

Megan Galbreath

Winamac Coil Spring (WCS) celebrated its 75th anniversary on Friday, May 5 with a community open house in Kewanna from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plant tours were given, starting every 30 minutes. During the tour, guests were able to learn more about Winamac Coil Spring and their operations, as well as see live machine demonstrations and ask questions to employees. At the conclusion of the tour, guests were invited to enjoy food at food trucks and vote on their favorite departmental display and presentation. Many products that were made with Winamac Coil springs were also on display outside.

