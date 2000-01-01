Winamac FFA reflects on national convention

Winamac FFA (Future Farmers of America) members gave a presentation during a regular school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 11 about the National FFA Convention and Expo they attended from Nov. 1 – 3 in Indianapolis. The presentation was a general overview of the convention, along with each stop they made along the way. One of those stops included a visit to the Beck's Hybrids facility in Atlanta, Indiana, where they were able to meet up with two previous Winamac FFA members and graduates, Scott Stark and Conner Jennings. On the way back from the convention, they also visited the National FFA Center, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and saw The World’s Toughest Rodeo.