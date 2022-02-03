Winter storm hits county, causes travel advisories and closures

The winter weather didn't slow down this last week, as a significant two-day winter storm hit Pulaski County with a little more than a foot of snow between Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3. The storm officially began on Tuesday evening with rain, which slowly switched over to snow in the early morning hours on Wednesday and continued relatively steadily through Thursday evening. High winds were also a major factor, prompting snow to drift and cause whiteout conditions at times, especially in rural areas. Final snowfall totals released on Friday stated that Winamac received about thirteen and a half inches of snow.